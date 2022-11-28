2,196 Shares in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $187,000.

Get Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ACIO opened at $30.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.