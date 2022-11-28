2,501 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,501 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $61.25 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

