251 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $311.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.