2,551 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

