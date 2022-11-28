29,411 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

