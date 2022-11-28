3,182 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

IGT stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.84. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

