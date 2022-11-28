32,045 Shares in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Imago BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Imago BioSciences Profile

IMGO opened at $35.66 on Monday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.