33,059 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,059 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.48.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
