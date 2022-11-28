358 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $192.36 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

