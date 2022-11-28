3,611 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

