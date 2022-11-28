42,111 Shares in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 815.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 518.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth $227,000.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $796.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.40.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBOW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

