45,096 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after purchasing an additional 322,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,130,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:TCN opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.