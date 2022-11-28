4,674 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LGND. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,485. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $164.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

