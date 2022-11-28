486 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in GameStop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in GameStop by 63,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GME opened at $26.17 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.