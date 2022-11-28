4,934 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

