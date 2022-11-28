508 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,809,000 after acquiring an additional 120,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $151.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

