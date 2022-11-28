54,217 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

