558 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 289,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $116.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

