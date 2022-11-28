56,302 Shares in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ICL Group Trading Up 1.7 %

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.