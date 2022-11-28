6,076 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

ALLY stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

