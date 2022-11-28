63,600 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Procore Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

