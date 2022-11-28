66,151 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Consolidated Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $538.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

