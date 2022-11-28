756 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

