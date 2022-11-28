826 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 101.2% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 55,086 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

