8,327 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95.

