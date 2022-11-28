9,910 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 40.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 22.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,395,289.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company's stock.

G stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

