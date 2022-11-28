A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,316 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,684 shares of company stock worth $1,271,426. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

