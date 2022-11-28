A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,316 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
A10 Networks Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ATEN stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.79.
A10 Networks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.
A10 Networks Company Profile
A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.