ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

ABM stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

