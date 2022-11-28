Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,394,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 146,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

