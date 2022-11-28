ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,596 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $9.00 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -350.00%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

