Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Affirm were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 185.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 32.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $140.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.08.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

