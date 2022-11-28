Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,280 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.41% of Agora worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Agora by 107.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Agora by 267.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 70,877 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 178,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Agora Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $277.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Agora

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

