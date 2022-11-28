Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Albireo Pharma worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 339,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $15,462,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $3,391,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,216,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,166,381.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,552. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

