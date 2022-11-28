Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 121.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 364,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 200,091 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $194.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $688.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

