Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

ALNY stock opened at $212.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.