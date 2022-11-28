Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.