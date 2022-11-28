AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,045 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

