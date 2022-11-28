AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lithia Motors Price Performance

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $229.72 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

