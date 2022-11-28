AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,642 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Avista by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Avista by 663.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

