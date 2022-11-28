AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,960 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $48.56 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

