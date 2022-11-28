AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $928,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Etsy by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after buying an additional 199,985 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $120.31 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

