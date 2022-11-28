AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $931,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

