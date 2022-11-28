AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,042 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

SCHW opened at $81.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

