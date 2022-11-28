AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $970,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CARR opened at $44.21 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.