AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 416.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $257.48.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

