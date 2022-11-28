AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,403 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 274.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Targa Resources Stock Performance

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.