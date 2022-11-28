AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,310 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

