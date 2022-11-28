AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,449.69 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,242.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

