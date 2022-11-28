Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is abrdn plc’s 3rd Largest Position

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,975.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,568,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,155,636 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $914,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,911.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,777.7% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,902.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 82,252 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,967.6% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

AMZN opened at $93.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $952.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $181.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

