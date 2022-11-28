Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,879.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $93.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $181.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

