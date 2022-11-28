American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $143.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

